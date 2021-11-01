Ohio set to open Vax-2-School to ages 5-11

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With the expectation that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will recommend the Pfizer COVID-19 shot for children ages 5 through 11 this week, the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery announced Monday it will open the latest vaccine initiative to those ages as soon as the approval comes.

Ohio Vax-2-School will award $2 million in scholarships to eligible Ohioans. The prizes will be awarded in 150 $10,000 scholarships and five $100,000 scholarships.

The lottery is open to Ohioans ages 12 through 25 who have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those children or, if they are under 18-years-old, their parents or guardians can enter online at www.ohiovax2school.com or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

The CDC is scheduled to meet Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the vaccine recommendation.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee recommended a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 last week, issuing an emergency use authorization for the shot.

If approved, ODH said the vaccine could be administered to this age group as soon as this week.

ODH said to date, more than 6.4 million Ohioians, nearly 65 percent of the state’s population 12-years-old and older, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 385,000 Ohioans ages 12 through 17 have started the vaccination process.