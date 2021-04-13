Coronavirus Updates
Ohio temporarily pauses use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WOWK)—On Tuesday Morning Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud, and Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., advised in a press release that all Ohio vaccine providers to temporarily pause using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. 

This pause is in response to a statement by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after extremely rare blood-clotting events happened in six people in the U.S. after they received the vaccine.

A joint FDA-CDC media briefing is expected later today. The CDC is also planning to convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to further review the blood-clotting cases.

