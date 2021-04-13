Ohio temporarily pauses use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WOWK)—On Tuesday Morning Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud, and Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., advised in a press release that all Ohio vaccine providers to temporarily pause using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
This pause is in response to a statement by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after extremely rare blood-clotting events happened in six people in the U.S. after they received the vaccine.
A joint FDA-CDC media briefing is expected later today. The CDC is also planning to convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to further review the blood-clotting cases.
