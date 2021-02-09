Ohio to give nursing home workers 2nd chance at vaccine

An elderly woman applauds during a vaccination at a nursing house in Athens, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Vaccinations were expanded from 9 to 50 hospitals nationwide on Monday. (Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool via AP)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says nursing home workers who declined the coronavirus vaccine during the first round of shots will be given another opportunity.

Only about one in four employees at nursing homes and assisted living facilities have opted for the vaccine to date.

The Republican governor said Tuesday he’ll announce details of his plan next week to provide continuing access to the vaccine to new residents and staff of such long-term care facilities.

DeWine also said he’s making $2 billion in federal aid available to help schools address pandemic-induced learning gaps.