Ohio Vax-a-Million: Here are the winners of the final drawing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two lucky Ohioans were named the final Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing winners Wednesday evening.

The winner of the final million dollar drawing is Esperanza Diaz of Cincinnati.

Congratulations, Esperanza! You are our final Vax-a-Million – $1 million winner! Thanks for doing your part and getting vaccinated. (Photo by Kathleen Perez) pic.twitter.com/O70OEll66h — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 23, 2021

The winner of the final full-ride college scholarship is Sydney Daum of Brecksville.

Same as the last four weeks, the winners were selected at random on Monday and were announced Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.

Ohioans 18 and older who had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sunday were able to enter to win the $1 million prizes. Those vaccinated 12 to 17-year-olds meanwhile were able to enter to win the full-ride state college scholarship.

The contest began as a way to entice more Ohioans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. And since it was first announced on May 12, more than 530,000 people have reportedly received at least one dose as of Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

For the fifth set of drawings this week, 3,469,542 Ohioans were reportedly signed up for a chance to win the $1 million prize, and 154,889 teens were entered to win the scholarship, the Ohio Department of Health said.

So far 47.29% of Ohio’s population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, ODH reported.

