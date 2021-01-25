Ohioans 75 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — Seniors who are 75 years old and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio as of today, Monday, Jan. 25.
The Ohio Department of Health started the vaccine distribution for Phase 1B last week with residents 80 years old and older being allowed to get vaccinated first.
According to the ODH, this is the current timeline per the state’s plan:
- Jan. 25
- Ohioans 75 years of age and older
- Those with a developmental or intellectual disability
- Cerebral palsy
- Spina bifida
- Severe congenital heart disease requiring hospitalization within the past year
- Severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalization within the past year
- Inherited metabolic disorders including:
- Phenylketonuria
- Severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, hydrocephaly, and microcephaly
- Severe genetic disorders including Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi Syndrome, Turner syndrome, and muscular dystrophy
- Severe lung disease, including asthma requiring hospitalization within the past year, and cystic fibrosis
- Sickle cell anemia
- Alpha and beta-thalassemia
- Solid organ transplant patients
- Feb. 1
- Ohioans 70 years of age and older
- Employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.
- Feb. 8
- Ohioans 65 years of age and older
- Feb. 15
- Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset, and inherited conditions including cerebral palsy
- Spina bifida
- Severe congenital heart disease requiring hospitalization within the past year
- Severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalization within the past year
- Inherited metabolic disorders including phenylketonuria
- Severe neurological disorders including:
- Epilepsy
- Hydrocephaly
- Microcephaly
- Severe genetic disorders including:
- Down syndrome
- Fragile X syndrome
- Prader-Willi syndrome
- Turner syndrome
- Muscular dystrophy
- Severe lung disease including:
- Asthma requiring hospitalization within the past year
- Cystic fibrosis
- Sickle cell anemia
- Alpha and beta-thalassemia
- Solid organ transplant patients
Providers of the COVID-19 vaccine in Scioto County include:
- Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) Main Campus, (740) -356-5000
- Kroger Pharmacy – Portsmouth, (866)-211-5320
- Kroger Pharmacy – Wheelersburg, (866)-211-5320
- Portsmouth City Health Department, (740)-352-7020
- Scioto County Health Department (740) -352-7020
If you wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, please call a provider to set up an appointment.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.