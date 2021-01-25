Ohioans 75 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Advanced registered nurse practitioner Evelyn Martindale administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds pavilion Saturday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Walla Walla, Wash. (Greg Lehman/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP)

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — Seniors who are 75 years old and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio as of today, Monday, Jan. 25.

The Ohio Department of Health started the vaccine distribution for Phase 1B last week with residents 80 years old and older being allowed to get vaccinated first.

According to the ODH, this is the current timeline per the state’s plan:

Jan. 25 Ohioans 75 years of age and older Those with a developmental or intellectual disability Cerebral palsy Spina bifida Severe congenital heart disease requiring hospitalization within the past year Severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalization within the past year Inherited metabolic disorders including: Phenylketonuria Severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, hydrocephaly, and microcephaly Severe genetic disorders including Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi Syndrome, Turner syndrome, and muscular dystrophy Severe lung disease, including asthma requiring hospitalization within the past year, and cystic fibrosis Sickle cell anemia Alpha and beta-thalassemia Solid organ transplant patients

Feb. 1 Ohioans 70 years of age and older Employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.

Feb. 8 Ohioans 65 years of age and older

Providers of the COVID-19 vaccine in Scioto County include:

If you wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, please call a provider to set up an appointment.