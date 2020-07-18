Ordinance: Face masks required at businesses, other spots in local town

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – An ordinance has been mandated in the City of Ironton, requiring face coverings of the nose, mouth, and chin.
According to the ordinance that you can read here, the face coverings are required in the following circumstances:
- When entering, exiting, or waiting in line to enter a place of business that is open to the public and while inside a place of business as to the areas within the place of business that are accessible to and are intended for the use of public.
- When entering, exiting, or waiting in line to enter a City of Ironton operated building or facility that is open to the public and while inside a City of Ironton operating building or facility as to the areas within such City of Ironton facility that are accessible to and are intended for the use of the public.
- In any public transportation, such as a bus or other public transit vehicle, a taxi or ridesharing vehicle, any other vehicle for hire, or at a transit stop or waiting area for any public transportation.
- In any outdoor space or outdoor place where or when a person is unable to maintain or does not maintain physical separation of not less than six feet from others who are not members of their own household.
The ordinance mandated goes on to say that face coverings do not apply in the following situations:
- Any individual who cannot wear a face covering because of a medical condition, mental health condition or developmental disability, or who is unable to remove the face covering without assistance, and any individual who should not wear face coverings under the CDC guidance. An individual is not required to produce medical documentation of the condition or disability; however, an employer may require such documentation from an employee in accordance with state and federal law.
- Children under 10 years old.
- Restaurant and bar patrons while eating or drinking. If a patron is not seated at his or her table or at the bar, a face covering is required.
- School and child care center individuals (including students, administrators, and teachers) on or in school, school district, or child care center facilities, so that those entities may follow the regulations and guidelines promulgated by their governing bodies and the Ohio Department of Education. For this Ordinance, “child care centers, school or school districts,” means any public, private, or charter center, school, or institution that provides education or supervision for children of any age from birth up to and including all of the following grades or education levels: kindergarten through twelfth grade or a university, college, or similar post-secondary institution.
- In settings where it is not practicable or feasible to wear a face covering, such as when receiving dental services, medical treatments, or while swimming.
- Walking or exercising outdoors so long as physical separation of not less than six feet is maintained or while walking or exercising outdoors with other members of the same household.
- While actually engaged in exercising in a gym or other similar indoor facility, so long as physical separation of not less than six feet is maintained and the individual wears a face covering at all times when not actually engaged in exercising.
- When individuals are alone or able to maintain a physical separation of not less than six feet in their work office, conference room, or other workspaces not intended for use by the general public.
- When inside a personal or commercial vehicle either parked or moving that is not a vehicle described in Section I (c).
- Individuals while acting in their official capacity as a public safety employee or emergency responder when wearing a face covering would interfere with or limit their ability to carry out their official duties or functions. These include peace officers, firefighters, and other public safety or emergency medical personnel that support public safety operations.
- Individuals complying with the directions of public safety employees or emergency responders as described in Section II (j).
- An individual completing a task who would be out of compliance with industry safety standards like NEC, OSHA, NFPA, etc.