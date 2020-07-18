Ordinance: Face masks required at businesses, other spots in local town

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – An ordinance has been mandated in the City of Ironton, requiring face coverings of the nose, mouth, and chin.

According to the ordinance that you can read here, the face coverings are required in the following circumstances:

When entering, exiting, or waiting in line to enter a place of business that is open to the public and while inside a place of business as to the areas within the place of business that are accessible to and are intended for the use of public. When entering, exiting, or waiting in line to enter a City of Ironton operated building or facility that is open to the public and while inside a City of Ironton operating building or facility as to the areas within such City of Ironton facility that are accessible to and are intended for the use of the public. In any public transportation, such as a bus or other public transit vehicle, a taxi or ridesharing vehicle, any other vehicle for hire, or at a transit stop or waiting area for any public transportation. In any outdoor space or outdoor place where or when a person is unable to maintain or does not maintain physical separation of not less than six feet from others who are not members of their own household.

The ordinance mandated goes on to say that face coverings do not apply in the following situations: