‘Our hospitals will be overwhelmed,’ doctor warns as DeWine stops in Trumbull County amid rising COVID-19 cases

by: Chelsea Simeon and Dave Sess

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke in Trumbull County on Wednesday afternoon.

DeWine stopped at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport to discuss the recent spike of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions throughout Ohio and locally.

He was joined by Mercy Health Dr. James Kravec, who spoke of the challenges that the healthcare community is facing.

“If people do not stop gathering in large groups, our hospitals will be overwhelmed,” he said.

Dr. Kravec said while most people have cold symptoms, COVID-19 is not the common cold for everyone. Studies have shown that some people have lasting health effects after contracting the virus. Others may have symptoms for weeks.

Tuesday, DeWine announced a curfew for the state of Ohio. That curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., begins Thursday.

There are some exceptions for workers, medical appointments and those buying essential items, like prescriptions or groceries.

DeWine said the curfew is just one thing that he could do to limit contacts.

“We saw in the spring, when we reduced contacts, we saw the coronavirus go down,” DeWine said, saying the 10 p.m. curfew will do that.

