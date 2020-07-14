Portsmouth passes mandatory face mask ordinance

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The City of Portsmouth passed an ordinance requiring face masks to be work by everyone beginning tomorrow, July 14 at 8 a.m.

According to the ordinance, face coverings must be worn:

When entering, exiting or waiting in line to ender a business that is open to the public

When entering, exiting or waiting in line to enter a City of Portsmouth operated building or facility

While riding public transportation or while in Portsmouth airports, bus or train stations or stops

In occupational settings where social distancing is difficult

While working in a long-term facility

In an outdoor space where social distancing guidelines can not be maintained

While working in a county government facility within the City of Portsmouth where social distancing guidelines cannot be maintained

The ordinance also states business where employees interact with the public must require face coverings from its employees

Any individual who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition, mental health condition or developmental disability or cannot remove the mask without assistance will not be required to wear a mask.

A warning will be given on the first offence of any person or business not complying to the ordinance. Upon further offences, fines can be issued.

