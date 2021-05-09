Scioto Co reports no new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported no new cases Sunday, May 9, for Scioto County. This leaves the total at 6,406 since the start of the pandemic.

According to the ODH, the county reported 10 more recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,178 on Sunday.

The ODH also reports no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County leaving the total stays at 479 people that have been hospitalized, over the course of the outbreak, in connection with the virus. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The Ohio Department of Health’s Public Advisory System (PHAS) shows Scioto County remaining at Level Two or “Orange.”