Scioto Co. sees a record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases in one day

SCIOTO CO, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County reports the highest total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 217 new cases Friday for Scioto County bringing the total to 9,258 since the start of the outbreak.

There were also 50 more recoveries reported for the county Friday bringing the number of recoveries to 7,603 over the course of the pandemic.

The county saw one additional hospitalization bringing the total number to 681 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The level of community transmission is still categorized as high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County today is 28,851 or 38%.

