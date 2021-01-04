Scioto County awaits approval for Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Scioto County health officials say they are ready to move into Phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan once the state gives approval.

According to the health department, people included in the groups to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1b are:

Seniors aged 65 and older

Those living with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders,

Adults who work in schools

The vaccine will be distributed by appointment only to the senior community. Vaccines for homebound seniors will be organized by the home health care agencies on an individual basis, health officials say.

At this time, exact dates and appointments for vaccinations will not be available until the state gives the counties the green light to start Phase 1b.

“Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments received a smaller shipment of vaccine doses than anticipated this week. They are, however, continuing to vaccinate residents in group and congregate homes and any medical and healthcare workers with the limited amount of vaccine that has been received.” Scioto EMA Director Larry Mullins

More than 2,200 people have received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine since the Scioto County rollout. Scioto leads the state in the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated, at just under 3%.

When dates for the vaccination clinics are set, patients are to call (740)-352-7020 for appointments.