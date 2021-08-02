Scioto County COVID-19 cases up almost 83% from last year

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to Scioto County Emergency Management, COVID-19 cases were up nearly 83% in July 2021 when compared to July of 2020.

In July of 2021, Scioto County reported 269 new cases, the highest number since the 342 new cases reported in February of 2021. 147 new cases were reported in July of 2020. The highest month reported since the start of the pandemic was 1,998 in December of 2020.

Hospitalizations and deaths were up compared to July of last year, and recoveries were down. There were 26 new hospitalizations in July 2021 compared to only 12 in July of 2020. There were three COVID-19-related deaths in July 2021 compared to just one in July of 2020, and there were 48 recoveries in July of 2021 compared to 90 recoveries in July of 2020.

Scioto County Emergency Management attributes the county’s low vaccination rate (just 35% of county residents have been fully vaccinated) and the spread of the more contagious Delta variant to the county’s recent surge.

The local health department continues to urge people to get vaccinated and to wear face coverings in public.