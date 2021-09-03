Scioto County COVID-19 numbers remain high going into Labor Day Weekend

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to the Ohio Health Department (OHD), Scioto County added 101 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, which brings the total since the outbreak began to 8,575.

46 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic to 7,272.

11 more people have been hospitalized in the county, which brings the total hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak to 658.

OHD says that the level of community transmission in the county is still HIGH.

28,388 people (or 37.69%) are fully vaccinated in Scioto County.