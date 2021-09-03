Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Scioto County COVID-19 numbers remain high going into Labor Day Weekend

Coronavirus in Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to the Ohio Health Department (OHD), Scioto County added 101 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, which brings the total since the outbreak began to 8,575.

46 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic to 7,272.

11 more people have been hospitalized in the county, which brings the total hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak to 658.

OHD says that the level of community transmission in the county is still HIGH.

28,388 people (or 37.69%) are fully vaccinated in Scioto County.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS