Scioto County gives second round of vaccines, gears up for next phase

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — The race to get vaccinations for COVID-19 to people across the country continues, and in the Buckeye State, one county is moving along steadily.

Drive-thru vaccinations: one Ohio county is leading the state in percentage vaccinated, and they’re moving forward to the next phase. More details to come @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/chWOlRXYhZ — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) January 25, 2021

Scioto County, Ohio, is still narrowly leading the state in percentage of the population vaccinated—at 6.74 percent as of Sunday.

Now, it’s time for officials to help get their second doses, while at the same time register the next phase of people for inoculation.

The vaccination drive-thru on Monday was focused on getting people their second doses. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

The demand for the vaccine is high in Scioto County, while the supply is not.

“If we had more vaccine, we could really take off and run with this.” Larry Mullins, director, Scioto County Emergency Management Agency

City and county agencies are receiving, on average, about 100 doses a week.

Despite the stifled supply, the county is on to the next phase of vaccinations.

“This week it’s 75 and older, next week it’s 70 and older, and then on down, 65. So eventually we’ll get to everybody, but once again the thing that’s holding it back is not having enough vaccine to push it out.” Larry Mullins, director, Scioto County Emergency Management Agency

However, with five different locations pushing vaccines into arms, the county is already on to getting people their second doses.

A sign advertises where cars should drive thru to get to the vaccination site. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Officials say there have been no issues with getting people their second doses on time thus far.

“At this point, the state, they’ve sent us out allocations of second doses and they send us allocations for first doses. So we don’t have any issues right now with having vaccine to do the second doses.” Chief Bill Raison, City of Portsmouth Fire Department

“It was fairly easy to get scheduled and get in, and the process is easy as well I mean you drive in, you wait a few minutes, they check on you and then you leave.” Emilie Ruby, received 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Officials say the ease is credited to the inter-agency cooperation, which is helping move the whole process along smoothly.

“75 and older are now eligible for the vaccines. So that means they can call and make an appointment at one of the providers across the state and get ready.” Larry Mullins, director, Scioto County Emergency Management Agency

Ready to get vaccinated, and move one step closer to beating this pandemic.

They still have a long way to go to reach ‘herd immunity,’ but they remain hopeful for more vaccine to become available to get the job done.

For more information on the Scioto County Emergency Management Agency, visit their website here and their Facebook page here.

For more information about the Portsmouth City Health Department, visit their website here.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news