Scioto County health officials give first COVID-19 vaccines

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Scioto County health officials administered the first two COVID-19 vaccinations today to two Portsmouth health nurses.
Officials say Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments received 500 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine over the weekend.
PCHD Director of Nursing Christine Thomas received the first shot at the hands of Public Halth Nurse Mandy Whisman – then the two reversed rolls so Whisman could receive the second vaccination.
