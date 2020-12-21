Coronavirus Updates

Scioto County health officials give first COVID-19 vaccines

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

Pictured is Director of Nursing Christine Thomas injecting Public Health Nurse Mandy Whisman with the Covid19 vaccine at the Portsmouth City Health Dept.
(Courtesy: Scioto County Emergency Management)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Scioto County health officials administered the first two COVID-19 vaccinations today to two Portsmouth health nurses.

Officials say Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments received 500 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine over the weekend.

PCHD Director of Nursing Christine Thomas received the first shot at the hands of Public Halth Nurse Mandy Whisman – then the two reversed rolls so Whisman could receive the second vaccination.

