Scioto County health officials update COVID vaccine plan

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County, Ohio’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines have come in slower and smaller than expected. Today, Scioto County health and community leaders gave an update on the current vaccination effort.

The county, like others across the state, received smaller doses than initially expected with their last batch. They have managed to get the vaccines out there as quickly as possible and were recognized for leading the state for the highest population percentage vaccinated.

The health department, local hospitals, and Shawnee State University have been distributing the vaccines and will continue to vaccinate the remaining residents 80-years-old and older early next week.

Beginning January 25th, the plan is to move onto “Phase 1B” offering vaccines to those 75-years-old and older and those with severe congenital, developmental, and early onset medical disorders.



Health officials also mentioned in the meeting that local pharmacies are receiving their own doses from the state. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Scioto County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Larry Mullins says their goal right now is to keep the process organized.

It’s also Ohio’s goal to have an orderly vaccination program and to hopefully avoid the chaos that has been seen in other states. Larry Mullins, Scioto County EMA director

While there is a plan for how the vaccines will be distributed, the estimated date for when it will reach everyone in the county is still unknown.

The Portsmouth City Health Commissioner Chris Smith says it “there’s really no way to judge that. It truly depends on how quickly we get vaccines.”

Independently owned local pharmacies have been given their own number of doses. According to health officials, the doses are being distributed to local nursing facilities.

However, health officials say they do not know how many were delivered to those locations. On a lighter note, with vaccines already inside these pharmacies, more convenient locations could be on the horizon.

Supplies are still expected to be limited this coming week. The vaccine hotline is still available to anyone who may have further questions about the process. That number is 740-352-7020.

