Scioto County moves out of COVID-19 ‘Red Zone’

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health announced Scioto County would be moved from Level 3 Red back to Level 2 Orange on the Ohio Public Health Advisory system.

Scioto County was labeled Level 3 Red due to four indicators of the system including:

  • New cases per capita
  • Increase in new cases
  • Non-congregate cases
  • Outpatient visits.

Scioto County currently only meets three indicators for the advisory system and not all the indicators are related to virus cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Ohio Department of Health says they did not see a five-day period of growth in COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks. 

The Ohio Department of Health says Scioto County is under the threshold for high incidence as defined by the CDC. If Scioto had met this threshold it would have remained at Level 3 Red.

