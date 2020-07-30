Scioto County moves out of COVID-19 ‘Red Zone’

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health announced Scioto County would be moved from Level 3 Red back to Level 2 Orange on the Ohio Public Health Advisory system.
Scioto County was labeled Level 3 Red due to four indicators of the system including:
- New cases per capita
- Increase in new cases
- Non-congregate cases
- Outpatient visits.
Scioto County currently only meets three indicators for the advisory system and not all the indicators are related to virus cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The Ohio Department of Health says they did not see a five-day period of growth in COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks.
The Ohio Department of Health says Scioto County is under the threshold for high incidence as defined by the CDC. If Scioto had met this threshold it would have remained at Level 3 Red.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- DeWine asks Ohio Liquor Control Commission to enact 10 p.m. last call to curb the spread of COVID-19
- Fewer red counties, more orange counties in Ohio as COVID-19 spreads to rural areas
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 1,733 cases reported, new single-day record
- Fairmont man charged with sexual abuse
- Ohio Board of Pharmacy withdraws hydroxychloroquine ruling
- 11-year-old boy with autism helps save grandmother after fall
- URG graduation, nursing pinnings postponed
- UPDATE: Suspect in assault on an officer investigation arrested
- Ohio’s top election official: U.S. ‘must hold its election on Tuesday, November 3rd’
- Princeton Health Care Center responds to outbreak Myrtle Beach link