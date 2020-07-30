Scioto County moves out of COVID-19 ‘Red Zone’

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health announced Scioto County would be moved from Level 3 Red back to Level 2 Orange on the Ohio Public Health Advisory system.

Here is this week’s Ohio Public Health Advisory System map. The good news is that more people are wearing masks in our urban counties and we are seeing the spread slow. The bad news is our more rural counties are turning orange with significantly more spread taking place. pic.twitter.com/JvW68jU7og — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 30, 2020

Scioto County was labeled Level 3 Red due to four indicators of the system including:

New cases per capita

Increase in new cases

Non-congregate cases

Outpatient visits.

Scioto County currently only meets three indicators for the advisory system and not all the indicators are related to virus cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Ohio Department of Health says they did not see a five-day period of growth in COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks.

The Ohio Department of Health says Scioto County is under the threshold for high incidence as defined by the CDC. If Scioto had met this threshold it would have remained at Level 3 Red.

