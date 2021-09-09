Scioto County records 4 new COVID-19-related deaths

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to Scioto County Emergency Management, The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments has confirmed four additional local deaths in connection with the COVID19 virus: a 76-year old male that passed on August 11th, 84-year old male that passed on August 19th, 88-year old female that passed on August 31st, and a 64-year old female that passed on September 3rd.

These deaths bring the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county to 107.

101 new cases were reported by the Ohio Department of Health in Scioto County on Thursday, which means that there have been a total of 9,041 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

52 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of Scioto County COVID-19 recoveries to 9,041 since the outbreak started.

Four additional hospitalizations in Scioto County bring the total since the start of the outbreak to 680. The level of community transmission for the county is still HIGH.

28,851 people (or 38.31% of the population) have been fully vaccinated in Scioto County as of Thursday.