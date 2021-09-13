Scioto County reports 102 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Ohio Department of Health officials report 102 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases reported to 9,531.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Scioto County has reported 720 cases within the last seven days.

State health officials also reported five additional hospitalizations on Monday, Sept. 13. 698 Scioto County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

No additional deaths have been reported.

ODH officials also say 50 more residents have recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 7,762 since the start of the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 956.00 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

29,060 Scioto County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.