Scioto County reports 103th COVID-19 death

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Ohio health officials have confirmed another death in Scioto County.

The Ohio Department of Health says this death is part of the state’s miscalculation of deaths, which has resulted in the small fluctuation in the COVID-19 death totals. No other information was released about this death.

Scioto County has reported 103 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday, Feb. 21, ODH has reported 5,846 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. 415 people have been hospitalized from complications related to COVID-19.

5,514 Scioto County residents have recovered from the virus.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.