Scioto County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 12 new cases for Tuesday, Oct. 19 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,400 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 666 are currently active.

One additional death has been reported today, according to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The county is now at 149 residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The ODH says three additional residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is 824. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 10,585 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The health departments’ report shows 31,496 county residents, or 41.82% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.