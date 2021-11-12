Scioto County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 13 new cases for Friday, Nov. 12 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,831 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 373 are currently active.

No more deaths were reported by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The county is still at 176 residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The ODH says zero additional residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is 847. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 11,282 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The health departments’ report shows 32,463 county residents, or 43.10% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.

