Scioto County reports 15 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County health officials have reported 15 positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, Sept. 18.

Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments officials say the county has 479 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus on April 4, 2020.

County health officials say no new deaths were reported today; Scioto County has eight reported deaths since the pandemic began.

According to the health departments, 10 more people have also recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total of recoveries to 411. No additional hospitalizations have been reported at this time.

Health officials report there have been 43 COVID-19 related hospitalizations throughout the pandemic. Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments officials say this number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

As of Monday, Sept. 21, Scioto County remains on a Level 2 or Orange on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

