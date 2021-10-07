Scioto County reports 18 more COVID-19 deaths

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 37 new cases for Thursday, Oct. 7 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,080 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 1,023 are currently active.

18 additional deaths have been reported today, according to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The county climbed to 139 residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The ODH says two more residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized bringing the total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized to 793. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 9,918 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 412.94 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

The health departments’ report shows 30,870 county residents, or 40.99% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.