Scioto County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 18 new cases for Wednesday, Oct. 27 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,547 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 461 are currently active.

One more death was reported by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The county is now at 151 residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The ODH says two additional residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is 832. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 10,935 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The health departments’ report shows 31,805 county residents, or 42.22% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.