Scioto County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 19 new cases for Thursday, Nov. 11 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,818 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 386 are currently active.

No more deaths were reported by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The county is still at 176 residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The ODH says one additional resident from Scioto County has been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is 847. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 11,256 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The health departments’ report shows 32,396 county residents, or 43% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.