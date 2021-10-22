Scioto County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19, 1 more death

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 20 new cases for Friday, Oct. 22 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,452 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 638 are currently active.

One new death was reported by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments: a 67-year-old woman that passed away on Thursday. This brings the county to 150 residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The ODH says four additional residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is 829. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 10,739 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The health departments’ report shows 31,651 county residents, or 42.03% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.