Scioto County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 23 new cases for Monday, Nov. 1 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,619 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 384 are currently active.

No deaths were reported by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The county remains at 167 residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The ODH says zero additional residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is 838. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 11,068 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The health departments’ report shows 32,027 county residents, or 42.52% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.