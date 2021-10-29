Scioto County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 23 new cases for Friday, Oct. 29 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,579 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 433 are currently active.

No deaths were reported by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The county remains at 167 residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The ODH says four additional residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is 836. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 10,979 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The health departments’ report shows 31,926 county residents, or 42.39% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.