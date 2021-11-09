Scioto County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 25 new cases for Tuesday, Nov. 9 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,777 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 380 are currently active.

One more death was reported by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The county is now at 173 residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The ODH says one additional resident from Scioto County has been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is 844. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 11,224 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The health departments’ report shows 32,259 county residents, or 42.82% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.