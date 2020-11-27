Scioto County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus Updates

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported three more COVID-19 deaths.

They are an 81-year-old male and a 57-year-old female that both passed away yesterday, and an 82-year-old female that passed away last weekend. The deaths bring the total to 23 for the county.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 37 new cases on Friday for Scioto County. The new cases bring the total to 2,043 since the start of the outbreak.

Scioto County remains at level three or red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System. The county met the same 4 out of 7 indicators that it met last week.

