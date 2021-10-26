Scioto County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 32 new cases for Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,529 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 525 are currently active.

No new deaths were reported by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The county remains at 150 residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The ODH says no additional residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is 830. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 10,917 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The health departments’ report shows 31,751 county residents, or 42.15% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.