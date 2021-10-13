Scioto County reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 42 new cases for Wednesday, Oct. 13 in Scioto County bringing the county to 11,271 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 837 are currently active.

Three additional deaths have been reported today, according to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The county is now at 146 residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The ODH says seven additional residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized. The total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is 811. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 10,288 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The health departments’ report shows 31,240 county residents, or 41.47% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.