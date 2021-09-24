Scioto County reports 83 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 83 new cases for Friday, Sept. 24 in Scioto County bringing the county to 10,477 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 1,702 are currently active.

No additional deaths have been reported today, according to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments. The county remains at 118 residents who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The ODH says no more residents from Scioto County have been hospitalized, which means the total number of Scioto County residents who have been hospitalized is 747. This number does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials say 8,657 Scioto County residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still lists Scioto County as having a high rate of community spread for COVID-19, with a rate of 740.9 new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. The county’s population is estimated at 75,314 people.

The health department’s report shows 30,066 county residents, or 39.92% of the county’s population, are now fully vaccinated.