Scioto County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths, 58 new cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Local health officials are reporting two deaths in Scioto County related to COVID-19.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirm the deaths of a a 78-year-old male who passed away Friday night and a 74-year-old male that passed away Saturday morning. These deaths brings the county total to 25 deaths.

As of 2:00 p.m., the Ohio Department of Health reports 58 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases to 2,101.

At this time, the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System says Scioto County remains at Level Three, or level “Red”.

The ODH also report four additional hospitalizations. Scioto County has hospitalized a total of 169 people since the start of the pandemic.

Some good news as 46 additional people have recovered from the virus in the county. A total of 1,358 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Scioto County.