Scioto County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — County and local health officials report two additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Scioto County.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirm the deaths of a 91-year-old woman who died Monday, Jan. 4 and an 83-year-old woman who died on Tuesday, Jan 5.

A total of 66 people have died from COVID-19 in Scioto County.

The Ohio Department of Health has reported 49 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 4,990, with 344 total hospitalizations since the outbreak started.

ODH says 3,902 Scioto County residents have recovered from the virus.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.