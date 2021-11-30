Scioto County sees 58 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health reports 58 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths for Scioto County on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Those 58 additional COVID-19 cases bring the total number of cases to 12,288 cases for the county throughout the duration of the pandemic.

The three additional COVID-19 deaths bring the total number to 182 for the county throughout the duration of the pandemic.

There were six new hospitalizations reported for the county Tuesday. This leaves the total number of COVID-19-related stays at 878 people for the entire duration of the pandemic.

The health department reports 33,007 or 43.82% fully vaccinated residents for the county.