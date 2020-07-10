Scioto County sees jump in COVID cases

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Ten new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Scioto County today. This jump brings the county’s COVID-19 case total to 66.
According to a statement sent to 13 News by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, two more residents have recovered, bring the total recovered to 35.
At this time, the county has not reported any deaths related to the virus.
