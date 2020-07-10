Coronavirus Updates

Scioto County sees jump in COVID cases

Coronavirus in Ohio

by: Kimberely Blackburn

Posted: / Updated:

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Ten new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Scioto County today. This jump brings the county’s COVID-19 case total to 66.

According to a statement sent to 13 News by the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, two more residents have recovered, bring the total recovered to 35.

At this time, the county has not reported any deaths related to the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

WOWK 13 NEWS