All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Scioto County sees second-highest single-day number of COVID-19 caes

Coronavirus in Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Scioto County reported its second-highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to Scioto County Emergency Management.

210 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Ohio Department of Health.

The top five days with the most COVID-19 cases in Scioto County are as follows:

  1. September 10, 2021: 217 cases
  2. January 13, 2022: 210 cases
  3. December 11, 2020: 157 cases
  4. January 5, 2022: 153 cases
  5. September 15, 2021: 152 cases

The COVID census for hospitals in Region 7 (Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton Counties) have been at or above 110 patients for seven of the past nine days.

94% of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in these counties are unvaccinated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS