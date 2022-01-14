Scioto County sees second-highest single-day number of COVID-19 caes

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Scioto County reported its second-highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to Scioto County Emergency Management.

210 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Ohio Department of Health.

The top five days with the most COVID-19 cases in Scioto County are as follows:

September 10, 2021: 217 cases January 13, 2022: 210 cases December 11, 2020: 157 cases January 5, 2022: 153 cases September 15, 2021: 152 cases

The COVID census for hospitals in Region 7 (Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton Counties) have been at or above 110 patients for seven of the past nine days.

94% of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in these counties are unvaccinated.