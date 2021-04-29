Scioto County to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to homebound people

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Scioto County residents unable to leave home due to age, disability or medical impairment can now qualify for in-home COVID-19 vaccinations from the Scioto County Health Department.
Qualifying individuals can have a Health Department nurse bring the vaccine right to their homes. To qualify, you must live in Scioto County and also meet these conditions:
- Be a senior (65+) or a person with a disability who requires in-home assistance by a caregiver. OR you have to use adaptive equipment (like a ventilator, crutches, a walker, a wheelchair, etc.) and require special medical transport to leave home.
- Leaving home is not an option for you because doing so requires considerable and taxing effort.
Those who qualify can call the Scioto County Health Department at 740-355-8358 and choose OPTION 2 for NURSING.
The Health Department also noted that they can provide some accommodations for people who can leave their homes but still have trouble getting to a vaccine site. They can administer shots in your car if you are unable to leave your car, and they can refer you to a free transportation service if you do not have transportation to the clinic site.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.