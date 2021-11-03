Coronavirus Updates

Scioto County to start Pfizer clinics for kids ages 5-11 next week

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Scioto County Health Department will begin holding pediatric Pfizer clinics starting next week for children ages 5-11.

The clinics will take place at the health department at 612 6th Street in Portsmouth. These clinics are appointment-only, and you can set one up by calling 740-302-3801. People are being encouraged to leave voicemails if they do not get an immediate answer.

Appointments can be made for these days and times:

  • Tuesday, November 9th from 4PM to 6:30PM
  • Tuesday, November 16th from 4PM to 6:30PM
  • Thursday, November 18th from 4PM to 6:30PM

All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

