Scioto County tops 5,000 COVID-19 recoveries

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Health officials say more than 5,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Scioto County.

The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments 55 additional people have recovered from COVID-19 in Scioto County. 5,052 total residents have recovered from the virus.

The health departments also confirmed the death of a 99-year-old woman who died on Monday, Feb. 1. This death brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 82.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 16 new cases for Scioto County, bringing the new case total to 5,578. Since the pandemic began, 380 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Scioto County remains in red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.