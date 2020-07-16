Coronavirus Updates

Shawnee State suspending athletic camps due to COVID-19

Coronavirus in Ohio

by: Joey Stipek

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) Shawnee State University is suspending all summer athletic camps after an individual connected with its programs tested positive for COVID-19.

SSU Athletics Director Jeff Hamilton said the university’s athletics facilities are temporarily closed for extensive cleaning. 

The university is working with the Portsmouth Health Department. Decisions about future summer camps will be made next week.

