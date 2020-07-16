Shawnee State suspending athletic camps due to COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — Shawnee State University is suspending all summer athletic camps after an individual connected with its programs tested positive for COVID-19.

SSU Athletics Director Jeff Hamilton said the university’s athletics facilities are temporarily closed for extensive cleaning.

The university is working with the Portsmouth Health Department. Decisions about future summer camps will be made next week.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories