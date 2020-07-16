PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — Shawnee State University is suspending all summer athletic camps after an individual connected with its programs tested positive for COVID-19.
SSU Athletics Director Jeff Hamilton said the university’s athletics facilities are temporarily closed for extensive cleaning.
The university is working with the Portsmouth Health Department. Decisions about future summer camps will be made next week.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Maternity wards put forth extra safety measure for expecting parents amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Logan County woman pleads guilty to embezzling more than $200,000 from credit union
- Beshear gives update on pandemic in Kentucky
- Naked Kentucky man broke into home, ‘used mushrooms with Jesus,’ report says
- Shawnee State suspending athletic camps due to COVID-19
- Man dies in Williamstown house fire
- WV woman sentenced to prison for her child’s death
- CVS joins list of major retailers mandating masks
- Scioto County moved to Level 3 Public Health Emergency
- Apple users: How to submit your claim in $500M iPhone slowdown settlement