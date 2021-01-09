COVID-19 vaccine shortages possible in southeast Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The COVID-19 vaccine is slowly making its way into the Buckeye State, but recent information suggests the next shipment of doses might be coming in later than expected.

In Scioto County, health officials recently received an update on the number of vaccine doses coming to their area, but it wasn’t what they were hoping for. Emergency Response Coordinator and Regional Epidemiologist Molly Davis says they were expected the vaccines to be distributed differently.

“We’ve been told by the state that our vaccine is going to be coming in much slower than we anticipated. We’re only getting about 100 doses a week as of now.” Molly Davis, Emergency Response Coordinator and Regional Epidemiologist



Portsmouth City Health Department encourages residents to continue following CDC guidelines while more vaccines come in. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine announced residents over the age of 80 would be eligible for the vaccine the week of January 18th. There are currently a little more than 400,000 residents who fall under that category.

Davis says with the next shipment “Ohio is only receiving 100,000 doses.”

The #CovidVaccine is slowly making its way into the buckeye state, but recent information suggests the next shipment of doses might be coming in later than expected.

🧪😷🧪

Find out more later tonight on @WOWK13News!#pandemic pic.twitter.com/z1IBkWqGGj — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) January 9, 2021

People in the Scioto County area are asking the same question many are asking nationwide, “When will the vaccines be available to them?” City of Portsmouth Health Commissioner Chris Smith says as of right now, there is not a definite answer.

“We just need everybody to be patient and as soon as we receive them, we’ll be getting them into people’s arms.” Chris Smith, Portsmouth City Health Commissioner

While more vaccines are still on the way, the Portsmouth City Health Department, as well as the Scioto County Emergency Management Agency, are asking everyone to continue to follow the CDC guidelines.

Anyone with questions regarding the vaccine process is encouraged to call the “vaccine hotline” at 740-352-7020.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.