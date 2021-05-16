State to release details on Ohio’s ‘Vax-a-Million’ lottery Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Announced by Gov. Mike DeWine last Wednesday, the state will release the details of the million-dollar COVID-19 vaccine lottery during a teleconference Monday.

The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission are scheduled to hold a briefing Monday at 11 a.m.

The official terms, conditions, and eligibility information are set to be released at the briefing.

DeWine announced during an address to the state on Wednesday that anyone 18 years and older who has received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is eligible to win one of five $1 million prizes, set to be given away once a week starting May 26.

In addition, the state will be offering full-ride scholarships to any Ohio state-run university or college. The scholarship include room and board, tuition, and books, and is open to Ohioans ages 12-17 who have also received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Those drawings will also be held on Wednesdays starting May 26 and run for five weeks.

Students interested in the scholarships can get signed up for the drawing starting May 18 on an electronic portal which has yet to be announced.