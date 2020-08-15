Three Athens bars cited for breaking COVID-19 guidelines

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) — Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited six Ohio bars, three in Athens County, after agents received complaints of “blatant violations” of orders by Gov. Mike Dewine to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The three bars cited in Athens were Stephens Fine Dining, The Crystal Bar, and The CI Bar. According to a release from the OIU, agents served the citations after conducting a trace-back investigation from a fatal 4th of July crash. Alcohol involvement was suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation.

According to OIU officials, trace-back investigations are routinely conducted by agents to determine whether alcohol was illegally sold or provided to an already-intoxicated person involved in an alcohol-related crash or incident.

After watching surveillance video from all three locations, agents determined that each bar violated the ODH over the holiday weekend. Agents observed patrons walking around with alcoholic beverages, standing shoulder to shoulder, no social distancing and employees not properly wearing masks.

The CI Bar and The Crystal Bar both received citations for improper conduct — disorderly activity. Stephens Fine Dining also received an improper conduct — disorderly activity citation, as well as other citations including sales to an intoxicated person, failure to notify the division of expansion or change to permit premises, and operation more than two fixed bars, among other violations.