Three more COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Local and county health officials report the deaths of three women from Scioto County.

The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments confirm the deaths of a 63-year-old woman, an 85-year-old woman, and an 88-year-old woman, bringing Scioto County’s total deaths from COVID-19 to 36.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 9, the Ohio Department of Health report 71 new cases for Scioto County. The county has reported 2,863 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

Among the cases, the ODH also reports five additional hospitalizations. Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, 215 people in the county have been hospitalized.

Health officials say 44 more people in Scioto County have recovered, and at least a total of 1,859 people have recovered from the virus.

At this time, Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.