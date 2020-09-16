Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County

ATLANTA, GA – UNDATED: This undated handout photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a microscopic view of the Coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the CDC the virus that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) might be a “previously unrecognized virus from the Coronavirus family.” (Photo by CDC/Getty Images)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto county and Portsmouth city health officials have reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments confirm the deaths of an 83-year-old man and a 90-year-old man.

The county has eight deaths in total related to COVID-19.

County and city officials also say there are seven new positive COVID-19 cases since yesterday, Tuesday, Sept. 15th. Scioto County now has 455 positive cases, 43 hospitalizations since the pandemic began and 393 recoveries from COVID-19.

At this time, Scioto County remains at Level 2 or Orange on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

