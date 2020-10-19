Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments reported two more deaths in association with COVID19 since last Friday. The patients were an 86-year old man and a 77-year-old woman.

The additional deaths bring the total to 12 for the county during the pandemic of people who have passed away in connection with the virus.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department also reported 43 new cases since last Friday. The new cases bring the total to 815 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 5 additional recoveries reported by the health departments since last Friday bringing the number of recoveries to 571 over the course of the pandemic.

There were 4 additional hospitalization reported since last Friday bringing the total to 69 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The county’s level is reevaluated each Thursday during Governor DeWine’s press conference.

