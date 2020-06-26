Virus cases increase in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments have reported four new positive cases of COVID-19 for the area.

The new cases were reported on Friday, June 26, 2020. The new cases of the virus were all identified as part of the pop up testing conducted at Compass Health Care Center on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction report as of yesterday Southern Ohio Correctional Facility still has three employees who have tested positive for the virus. Currently, there are 11 inmates currently in quarantine and three other inmates awaiting test results.

Greg Gulker, spokesperson for Compass reported all 354 results have been returned by Lab Corp.

Contact tracing and quarantine protocol is being conducted by the health departments for the new positive cases.

